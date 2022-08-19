Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: Exercise Native Fury (AFN Version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Native Fury 22 is a biennial Marine Corps Forces Central Command-led exercise focused on demonstrating the rapid offload and integration abilities of a maritime pre-positioned force. MARCENT utilized port facilities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to conduct this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 09:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854953
    VIRIN: 220819-M-XB450-688
    Filename: DOD_109178678
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Exercise Native Fury (AFN Version), by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    JointForce
    USMCNews
    EveryDomain
    NativeFury22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT