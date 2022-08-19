Native Fury 22 is a biennial Marine Corps Forces Central Command-led exercise focused on demonstrating the rapid offload and integration abilities of a maritime pre-positioned force. MARCENT utilized port facilities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to conduct this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 09:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854953
|VIRIN:
|220819-M-XB450-688
|Filename:
|DOD_109178678
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Minute: Exercise Native Fury (AFN Version), by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT