Basic Leader Course Class 08-22 Graduation (B-Roll)

The Basic Leader Course Class 08-22 graduated from the Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany. The ceremony symbolized the Soldiers finally stepping into the role of full-fledged NCOs after 22 days of focused instruction.
This video was filmed on July 30, 2022
Video by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SSG Paul Abacon
Lower third information:
@00:55
SSG Japheth Fetter
Instructor of the Cycle
@02:10
SPC Andrea Chinchilla
Distinguished Honor Graduate
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 09:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854951
|VIRIN:
|220730-A-UL930-257
|Filename:
|DOD_109178645
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
