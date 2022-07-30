Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Basic Leader Course Class 08-22 Graduation (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Basic Leader Course Class 08-22 graduated from the Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany. The ceremony symbolized the Soldiers finally stepping into the role of full-fledged NCOs after 22 days of focused instruction.

    This video was filmed on July 30, 2022
    Video by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SSG Paul Abacon

    Lower third information:

    @00:55
    SSG Japheth Fetter
    Instructor of the Cycle

    @02:10
    SPC Andrea Chinchilla
    Distinguished Honor Graduate

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854951
    VIRIN: 220730-A-UL930-257
    Filename: DOD_109178645
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Leader Course Class 08-22 Graduation (B-Roll), by SSG Paul Abacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    EUCOM
    NCOA
    7th Army
    Stronger Together
    7ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT