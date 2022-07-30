Basic Leader Course Class 08-22 Graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854950" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Basic Leader Course Class 08-22 graduated from the Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany. The ceremony symbolized the Soldiers finally stepping into the role of full-fledged NCOs after 22 days of focused instruction.



This video was filmed on July 30, 2022

Video by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SSG Paul Abacon



Lower third information:



@00:05

SSG Japheth Fetter

Instructor of the Cycle



@00:40

SPC Andrea Chinchilla

Distinguished Honor Graduate