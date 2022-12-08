Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908 SFS aims for success B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 908th Security Forces Squadron traveled to Fort Rucker, Alabama, Aug. 6, 2022, to receive their heavy weapons training and qualifications. Before they could hit the road to Fort Rucker, the defenders had to receive safety and handling briefings during the July Unit Training Assembly. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 08:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854948
    VIRIN: 220812-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_109178632
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: FORT RUCKER, AL, US
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908 SFS aims for success B-roll, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    Fort Rucker
    22nd Air Force
    Air Force Reserve Command
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT