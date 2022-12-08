908 SFS aims for success B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 908th Security Forces Squadron traveled to Fort Rucker, Alabama, Aug. 6, 2022, to receive their heavy weapons training and qualifications. Before they could hit the road to Fort Rucker, the defenders had to receive safety and handling briefings during the July Unit Training Assembly. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)