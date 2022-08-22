U.S. Army Garrison-Miami Installation Tour Video 2022

The USAG-Miami Installation Tour Video describes the location, mission, facilities and services available at U.S. Army Garrison-Miami, located at 9301 NW 33rd Street, Doral, FL 33172-1201.
The video will be posted to the USAG-Miami/USSOUTHCOM Newcomers website: https://www.southcom.mil/Newcomers
It is intended to inform all incoming personnel and their accompanying family members about the Garrison and the South Florida area. This version is a minor update to the existing video at: http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/785468
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 07:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854945
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-VI359-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109178591
|Length:
|00:08:33
|Location:
|DORAL, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Miami-Dade
