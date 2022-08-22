Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison-Miami Installation Tour Video 2022

    DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Video by Arthur McQueen 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Miami

    The USAG-Miami Installation Tour Video describes the location, mission, facilities and services available at U.S. Army Garrison-Miami, located at 9301 NW 33rd Street, Doral, FL 33172-1201.

    The video will be posted to the USAG-Miami/USSOUTHCOM Newcomers website: https://www.southcom.mil/Newcomers

    It is intended to inform all incoming personnel and their accompanying family members about the Garrison and the South Florida area. This version is a minor update to the existing video at: http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/785468

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 07:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854945
    VIRIN: 220818-A-VI359-001
    Filename: DOD_109178591
    Length: 00:08:33
    Location: DORAL, FL, US 

    Miami-Dade

    usag miami southcom doral florida cocom imcom servicemember support

