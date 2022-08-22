U.S. Army Garrison-Miami Installation Tour Video 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USAG-Miami Installation Tour Video describes the location, mission, facilities and services available at U.S. Army Garrison-Miami, located at 9301 NW 33rd Street, Doral, FL 33172-1201.



The video will be posted to the USAG-Miami/USSOUTHCOM Newcomers website: https://www.southcom.mil/Newcomers



It is intended to inform all incoming personnel and their accompanying family members about the Garrison and the South Florida area. This version is a minor update to the existing video at: http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/785468