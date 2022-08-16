Refueling the Phoenix

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854939" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing supported more than 30 Airmen assigned to Prince Sultan Air Base during agile combat employment exercise Agile Phoenix July 15-19, 2022, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The exercise, led by Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), demonstrates the flexibility of U.S. airpower assets and its interoperability with partner nations for enhanced security of the region.



At ADAB, Agile Phoenix consisted of forward operating location establishment, simulated combat sortie generation, hot-pit refueling, cold-pit maintenance and refueling, and command and control procedures; all designed to test the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities. The exercise also gave Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants specialists, assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron the ability to train on transferring more than 2,300 pounds of fuel.



By utilizing ACE, the Air Force is able to moving aircraft in a light, lean and agile way, that are already forward deployed to a theatre. This increases survivability of those aircraft while generating combat power.