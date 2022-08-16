Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Refueling the Phoenix

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing supported more than 30 Airmen assigned to Prince Sultan Air Base during agile combat employment exercise Agile Phoenix July 15-19, 2022, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The exercise, led by Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), demonstrates the flexibility of U.S. airpower assets and its interoperability with partner nations for enhanced security of the region.

    At ADAB, Agile Phoenix consisted of forward operating location establishment, simulated combat sortie generation, hot-pit refueling, cold-pit maintenance and refueling, and command and control procedures; all designed to test the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities. The exercise also gave Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants specialists, assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron the ability to train on transferring more than 2,300 pounds of fuel.

    By utilizing ACE, the Air Force is able to moving aircraft in a light, lean and agile way, that are already forward deployed to a theatre. This increases survivability of those aircraft while generating combat power.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 07:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854939
    VIRIN: 220816-F-UU934-130
    Filename: DOD_109178460
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    centcom
    afcent
    380 AEW
    378 AEW
    Agile Phoenix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT