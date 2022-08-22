U.S. Paratroopers assigned to Anvil Company, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173 Airborne Brigade, hang 120mm mortar rounds in support of the call for fires portion of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10, 2022. Teams across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 03:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854936
|VIRIN:
|220822-A-DT978-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_109178398
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hanging Rounds with an Airborne Mortar Team, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
