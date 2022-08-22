Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanging Rounds with an Airborne Mortar Team

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.22.2022

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to Anvil Company, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173 Airborne Brigade, hang 120mm mortar rounds in support of the call for fires portion of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10, 2022. Teams across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 03:36
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

