    378th ECES - EOD conducts thermal effects detonation

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, hosted leadership team members from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing for an immersion tour and detonation demonstrations, Aug. 18, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force video Shannon Bowman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 01:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854933
    VIRIN: 220818-F-FT779-1015
    Filename: DOD_109178243
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th ECES - EOD conducts thermal effects detonation, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    explosion
    EOD
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron

