The 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, hosted leadership team members from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing for an immersion tour and detonation demonstrations, Aug. 18, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force video Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 01:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854932
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-FT779-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_109178242
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 378 ECES - EOD hosts wing leadership for immersion tour, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
