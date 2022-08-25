USARJ Co-Op Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CO-OP #105 VISIT YOKOHAMA NORTH DOCK

The 6-week bilateral Cooperative Work Program class 105, which consist of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force students and their respective Soldier and Airman sponsors, visited Yokohama North Dock on August 3.

The co-op program is a 6-week program during which JGSDF members stay at Camp Zama, where USARJ is headquartered, to learn about the unit's mission and take part in an intensive language class. Each member of the group is sponsored by a different unit on Camp Zama, whose Soldiers demonstrate their regular duties.