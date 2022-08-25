Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARJ Co-Op Program

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2022

    U.S. Army Japan

    CO-OP #105 VISIT YOKOHAMA NORTH DOCK
    The 6-week bilateral Cooperative Work Program class 105, which consist of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force students and their respective Soldier and Airman sponsors, visited Yokohama North Dock on August 3.
    The co-op program is a 6-week program during which JGSDF members stay at Camp Zama, where USARJ is headquartered, to learn about the unit's mission and take part in an intensive language class. Each member of the group is sponsored by a different unit on Camp Zama, whose Soldiers demonstrate their regular duties.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 00:54
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Army
    #USArmy
    #USARJ
    #usarmyjapan
    #ichidan
    Japanese army

