    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for the Chicago Air and Water Show

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder and Staff. Sgt. Logan Maples of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly their parachutes in Chicago, Illinois on 20 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing for the Chicago Air and Water Show on 20-21 August. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854902
    VIRIN: 220820-A-id671-429
    Filename: DOD_109177375
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for the Chicago Air and Water Show, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chicago
    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    Airborne
    Army
    Chicago Air and Water Show

