Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder and Staff. Sgt. Logan Maples of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly their parachutes in Chicago, Illinois on 20 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing for the Chicago Air and Water Show on 20-21 August. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854902
|VIRIN:
|220820-A-id671-429
|Filename:
|DOD_109177375
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for the Chicago Air and Water Show, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
