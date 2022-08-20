The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for the Chicago Air and Water Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder and Staff. Sgt. Logan Maples of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly their parachutes in Chicago, Illinois on 20 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing for the Chicago Air and Water Show on 20-21 August. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder)