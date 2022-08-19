Team Marine Corps athletes take part in powerlifting, shooting, rowing, wheelchair rugby, a meet and greet with the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Burger, and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black during the opening ceremony with their family and friends on Aug. 20, 2022 at Orlando, Fla. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)
This work, 2022 DOD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Day One Highlights, by Cpl Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WoundedWarriorRegiment
wheelchair rugby
TeamMarineCorps
WarriorGames22
WG22
