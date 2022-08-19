Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 DOD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Day One Highlights

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Team Marine Corps athletes take part in powerlifting, shooting, rowing, wheelchair rugby, a meet and greet with the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Burger, and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black during the opening ceremony with their family and friends on Aug. 20, 2022 at Orlando, Fla. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

