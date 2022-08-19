Marne Division attends Bradwell Institure Military Appreciation Game

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division and of the Army Recruiting Company-Savannah attend the Bradwell Institute Military Appreciation Football Game against Wayne County in Hinesville, Georgia, Aug. 19, 2022. The 3rd ID Band performed the national anthem with the Bradwell Institute Marching Band; Rocky, the division mascot, mingled with fans; Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team displayed tactical vehicles and gear; and Col. Kevin J. Lambert, the division's deputy commanding general-maneuver, received the honor of the coin toss to determine the kicking team. The 3rd ID coordinates opportunities to give back and get to know the communities that support the division, ensuring the public can see and interact with its Army.
