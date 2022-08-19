Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Division attends Bradwell Institure Military Appreciation Game

    HINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division and of the Army Recruiting Company-Savannah attend the Bradwell Institute Military Appreciation Football Game against Wayne County in Hinesville, Georgia, Aug. 19, 2022. The 3rd ID Band performed the national anthem with the Bradwell Institute Marching Band; Rocky, the division mascot, mingled with fans; Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team displayed tactical vehicles and gear; and Col. Kevin J. Lambert, the division's deputy commanding general-maneuver, received the honor of the coin toss to determine the kicking team. The 3rd ID coordinates opportunities to give back and get to know the communities that support the division, ensuring the public can see and interact with its Army.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 19:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854892
    VIRIN: 220819-A-DP784-939
    Filename: DOD_109177154
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: HINESVILLE, GA, US 

    high school
    football
    community relations
    3rd ID
    recruiting

