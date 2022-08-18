2022 Warrior Games

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games are conducted August 19 – 28, hosted by the U.S. Army at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Service members from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are joined in competition by athletes with the Canadian Soldier On organization for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Isaiah Scott)