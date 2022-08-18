Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah J Scott 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    The 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games are conducted August 19 – 28, hosted by the U.S. Army at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Service members from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are joined in competition by athletes with the Canadian Soldier On organization for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Isaiah Scott)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 20:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854891
    VIRIN: 220820-A-FP972-1001
    Filename: DOD_109177145
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2022 Warrior Games, by CPL Isaiah J Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DHA
    Army Recovery Care Program
    ARCP
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

