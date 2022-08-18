2022 Warrior Games

The 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games are conducted August 19 – 28, hosted by the U.S. Army at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Service members from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are joined in competition by athletes with the Canadian Soldier On organization for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Isaiah Scott)
|08.18.2022
|08.20.2022 20:09
|Video Productions
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
