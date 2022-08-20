Discussing CSTX 2022 at Fort McCoy

Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Army Reserve, CW5 Patrick Nelligan, discusses the Combat Support Training Exercise as well as Operation Global Medic and why both are so important.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 23:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|854890
|VIRIN:
|220820-A-KP604-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109177141
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
