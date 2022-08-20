Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Discussing CSTX 2022 at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Army Reserve, CW5 Patrick Nelligan, discusses the Combat Support Training Exercise as well as Operation Global Medic and why both are so important.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 23:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 854890
    VIRIN: 220820-A-KP604-002
    Filename: DOD_109177141
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Discussing CSTX 2022 at Fort McCoy, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    CSTX
    Operation Global Medic
    88th Readiness Division

