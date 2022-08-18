2022 DoD Warrior Games Family Night at Magic Kingdom

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) Athletes, families, and friends participating in the 2022 DoD Warrior Games attend the Warrior Games Friends and Family Welcome Event hosted by the Fisher House Foundation and Amazon Web Services at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, August 16, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.