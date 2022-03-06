Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired Col. Keith Nightingale conducts interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    06.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col (Ret) Keith Nightingale discusses the inportance of DDay, lessons he learned from Army leaders like Gen Gavin and the importance to teach the next generation of Soldiers about military history.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 15:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 854886
    VIRIN: 220603-A-ER123-001
    Filename: DOD_109176999
    Length: 00:10:49
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Col. Keith Nightingale conducts interview, by SSG Elizabeth Rundell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Normany
    WorldWarII
    DDay78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT