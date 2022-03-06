Retired Col. Keith Nightingale conducts interview

U.S. Army Col (Ret) Keith Nightingale discusses the inportance of DDay, lessons he learned from Army leaders like Gen Gavin and the importance to teach the next generation of Soldiers about military history.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 15:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|854886
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-ER123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109176999
|Length:
|00:10:49
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
