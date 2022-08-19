Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: In Case You Missed It

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii hosts the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, MCBH, Aug. 12-14, 2022. The air show provided an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces to the local community. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was designed to express MCBH’s appreciation to the residents of Hawaii and their continued support of the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 22:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854876
    VIRIN: 220819-M-VH951-1001
    Filename: DOD_109176506
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: In Case You Missed It, by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCBH
    KBayAirShow
    KaneoheBayAirShow
    BluesOnTheBay

