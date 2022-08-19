2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: In Case You Missed It

Marine Corps Base Hawaii hosts the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, MCBH, Aug. 12-14, 2022. The air show provided an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces to the local community. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was designed to express MCBH’s appreciation to the residents of Hawaii and their continued support of the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)
