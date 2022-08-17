Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: SAM Fox CSOs, Comm Airmen supporting OAR

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mehmet Yasdiman, a 1st Airlift Squadron communications systems operator instructor, talks about his teammates role during Operation Allies Refugee (OAR) in August 2021 while forward deployed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Yasdiman and a team of 7 other 89th Airlift Wing Airmen brought DV communications capabilities to assist medical personnel with communicating real-time with C-17 aircraft assisting with evacuation efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 20:31
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    This work, Interview: SAM Fox CSOs, Comm Airmen supporting OAR, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

