U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mehmet Yasdiman, a 1st Airlift Squadron communications systems operator instructor, talks about his teammates role during Operation Allies Refugee (OAR) in August 2021 while forward deployed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Yasdiman and a team of 7 other 89th Airlift Wing Airmen brought DV communications capabilities to assist medical personnel with communicating real-time with C-17 aircraft assisting with evacuation efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 20:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|854875
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-TM624-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109176498
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: SAM Fox CSOs, Comm Airmen supporting OAR, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
