Interview: SAM Fox CSOs, Comm Airmen supporting OAR

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mehmet Yasdiman, a 1st Airlift Squadron communications systems operator instructor, talks about his teammates role during Operation Allies Refugee (OAR) in August 2021 while forward deployed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Yasdiman and a team of 7 other 89th Airlift Wing Airmen brought DV communications capabilities to assist medical personnel with communicating real-time with C-17 aircraft assisting with evacuation efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)