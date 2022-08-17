The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class George M. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 19:51
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|854874
|VIRIN:
|220817-N-ZI635-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109176481
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games, by PO2 George Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
