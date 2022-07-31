Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-18 Demo Team Preforms at ATOH

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Navy fighter pilots from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 West Coast Rhino Demonstration Team out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., showcase the power and capabilities of the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet during Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska July 31, 2022. The Super Hornet is the second major model upgrade since the inception of the F/A-18 aircraft program. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 20:52
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    This work, F-18 Demo Team Preforms at ATOH, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS

    air show
    F-18
    Arctic Thunder Open House
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

