F-18 Demo Team Preforms at ATOH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854873" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy fighter pilots from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 West Coast Rhino Demonstration Team out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., showcase the power and capabilities of the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet during Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska July 31, 2022. The Super Hornet is the second major model upgrade since the inception of the F/A-18 aircraft program. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)