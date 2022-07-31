U.S. Navy fighter pilots from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 West Coast Rhino Demonstration Team out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., showcase the power and capabilities of the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet during Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska July 31, 2022. The Super Hornet is the second major model upgrade since the inception of the F/A-18 aircraft program. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 20:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854873
|VIRIN:
|220731-F-AT619-671
|Filename:
|DOD_109176469
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-18 Demo Team Preforms at ATOH, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT