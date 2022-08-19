Innovation Rodeo 2022, Part 2

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center hosts the 2022 Innovation Rodeo live from the Tech Port Center in San Antonio, Texas. The annual event gives top innovators from the Air Force installation and mission support community a chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges and compete for a share of at least $1 million in funding and resources to pursue development, testing and implementation of their projects. The show begins at 1 p.m. CDT.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 12:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|854872
|Filename:
|DOD_109176467
|Length:
|01:46:52
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
