    Innovation Rodeo 2022, Part 2

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center hosts the 2022 Innovation Rodeo live from the Tech Port Center in San Antonio, Texas. The annual event gives top innovators from the Air Force installation and mission support community a chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges and compete for a share of at least $1 million in funding and resources to pursue development, testing and implementation of their projects. The show begins at 1 p.m. CDT.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 12:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 854872
    Filename: DOD_109176467
    Length: 01:46:52
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation Rodeo 2022, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

