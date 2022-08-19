124th in 124 August 2022-V3E7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854870" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this month's edition of the 124th in 124 Agile Rage takes the spotlight with the crew chiefs reading the news. In addition, the civil engineers went to Oklahoma to build homes as part of an innovative readiness training exercise. Finally, Col Smith was promoted to General and assumed command of the 113th Wing.