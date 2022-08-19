Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th in 124 August 2022-V3E7

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    In this month's edition of the 124th in 124 Agile Rage takes the spotlight with the crew chiefs reading the news. In addition, the civil engineers went to Oklahoma to build homes as part of an innovative readiness training exercise. Finally, Col Smith was promoted to General and assumed command of the 113th Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 854870
    VIRIN: 220819-Z-FS166-0001
    Filename: DOD_109176456
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th in 124

