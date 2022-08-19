Coast Guard Air Station Houston crew recognized for saving 9 during rig fire

Members of a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew receive Air Medals during a ceremony at the air station, Aug. 19, 2022. On Feb. 24, Cmdr. James Conner, aircraft commander, Lt. Daniel Chase, copilot, Petty Officer 1st Class Vincent Neiman, rescue swimmer, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Collins, an aviation maintenance technician, saved the lives of the nine crew members trapped aboard a burning rig in Sabine Pass, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)
