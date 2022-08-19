Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Houston crew recognized for saving 9 during rig fire

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Members of a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew receive Air Medals during a ceremony at the air station, Aug. 19, 2022. On Feb. 24, Cmdr. James Conner, aircraft commander, Lt. Daniel Chase, copilot, Petty Officer 1st Class Vincent Neiman, rescue swimmer, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Collins, an aviation maintenance technician, saved the lives of the nine crew members trapped aboard a burning rig in Sabine Pass, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854868
    VIRIN: 220819-G-IA165-1001
    Filename: DOD_109176434
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    ceremony
    Uscg
    Air Station Houston
    air medal
    helicopter
    award

