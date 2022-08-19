The 3rd Infantry Division supports Bold Quest, a premier coalition demonstration event that aims at improving digital interoperability and building trust between the U.S. and Partner Nations to increase lethality through joint and combined fires in multi-domain operations, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25-Aug. 18, 2022. Bold Quest, sponsored by the Joint Staff J6 Directorate for Command, Control, Communications and Computer (C4)/Cyber, is a joint and multinational demonstration and assessment helping to develop and deliver Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or JADC2, capabilities at the tactical level. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anthony Ford, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 08:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854865
|VIRIN:
|220819-A-HS753-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109176393
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3rd Infantry Division supports interoperability with Partner Nations at Bold Quest, by SPC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS

