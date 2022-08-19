3rd Infantry Division supports interoperability with Partner Nations at Bold Quest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854865" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 3rd Infantry Division supports Bold Quest, a premier coalition demonstration event that aims at improving digital interoperability and building trust between the U.S. and Partner Nations to increase lethality through joint and combined fires in multi-domain operations, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25-Aug. 18, 2022. Bold Quest, sponsored by the Joint Staff J6 Directorate for Command, Control, Communications and Computer (C4)/Cyber, is a joint and multinational demonstration and assessment helping to develop and deliver Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or JADC2, capabilities at the tactical level. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anthony Ford, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)