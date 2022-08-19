Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division supports interoperability with Partner Nations at Bold Quest

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Spc. Anthony Ford 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    The 3rd Infantry Division supports Bold Quest, a premier coalition demonstration event that aims at improving digital interoperability and building trust between the U.S. and Partner Nations to increase lethality through joint and combined fires in multi-domain operations, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25-Aug. 18, 2022. Bold Quest, sponsored by the Joint Staff J6 Directorate for Command, Control, Communications and Computer (C4)/Cyber, is a joint and multinational demonstration and assessment helping to develop and deliver Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or JADC2, capabilities at the tactical level. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anthony Ford, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 08:40
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

