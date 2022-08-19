Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get Real Get Better: A Message to Navy Leaders

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Luke Lamborn 

    U.S. Navy           

    Get Real Get Better is a call to action for every Navy leader to apply a set of Navy-proven leadership and problem solving best practices that empower our people to achieve exceptional performance.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:06
    Length: 00:08:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

