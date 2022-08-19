Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Your Army 2022

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. Trinity Carter 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers attached to the 4th Infantry Division meet potential Army recruits on Fort Carson, Colorado, August 19, 2022. Meet Your Army is an initiative to educate the recruits about what it is like to be a Soldier before they enlist.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 17:45
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Your Army 2022, by SGT Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

