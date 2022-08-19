Soldiers attached to the 4th Infantry Division meet potential Army recruits on Fort Carson, Colorado, August 19, 2022. Meet Your Army is an initiative to educate the recruits about what it is like to be a Soldier before they enlist.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 17:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854853
|VIRIN:
|220819-A-FF323-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109176199
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet Your Army 2022, by SGT Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT