    Chaplain Foust - H.A.L.T.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Foust is the 23rd Wing chaplain, Chaplain Foust is in the house and bringing some wisdom on how to manage what you can control, your actions and your reactions. Always remember to H.A.L.T. before reacting and take care of your wingmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 16:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854851
    VIRIN: 220801-F-GO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_109176121
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    This work, Chaplain Foust - H.A.L.T., by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Chaplain
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing

