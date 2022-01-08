U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Foust is the 23rd Wing chaplain, Chaplain Foust is in the house and bringing some wisdom on how to manage what you can control, your actions and your reactions. Always remember to H.A.L.T. before reacting and take care of your wingmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 16:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854851
|VIRIN:
|220801-F-GO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109176121
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain Foust - H.A.L.T., by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
