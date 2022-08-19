29th Combat Aviation Brigade Northern Strike '22 Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard, participate in Northern Strike '22 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 6-20, 2022. The 29th CAB has approximately 100 MDARNG soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities for the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from the Tennessee Army National Guard, the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion from the Florida Army National Guard and the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 from Jacksonville, North Carolina during Northern Strike 22. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)