    Joint Task Force-Bravo Mission Video

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    08.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, mission video. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Amber Carter)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 16:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854847
    VIRIN: 220819-F-OT558-1031
    Filename: DOD_109175987
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo Mission Video, by TSgt Amber Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    JTF-B
    Honduras
    Soto Cano Air Base

