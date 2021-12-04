Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers fire the Army’s new M1A2 SEPv3 tank on Fort Hood during a training exercise.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, to demonstrate the United States military’s latest version of the M1A2 SEPv3 tank.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854846
    VIRIN: 210412-O-VK434-524
    Filename: DOD_109175956
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers fire the Army’s new M1A2 SEPv3 tank on Fort Hood during a training exercise., by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B Roll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT