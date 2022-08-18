Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    August is Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month -- Week 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Video by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month and an opportunity for all service members, civilians, family members and community members to increase their understanding about extremism, terrorism, insider threats, and vulnerabilities. Throughout this month, Nick Seibert, Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Anti-Terrorism Officer, has been sharing valuable information on how you are the key to help keep our local communities, both on and off-island, safe from harm.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 12:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 854809
    VIRIN: 220818-A-WQ150-747
    Filename: DOD_109175288
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, August is Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month -- Week 4, by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Antiterrorism
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT