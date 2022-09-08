Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University Affiliated Research Center (UARC) on Tactical Autonomy Industry Day - Aug. 9, 2022

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Bryan Ripple 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Victoria Coleman, Chief Scientist of the United States Air Force, hosted a University Affiliated Research Center (UARC) on Tactical Autonomy Aug. 9, 2022. Representatives from Historically Black Colleges and Universities attended and shared discussion concerning an upcoming Broad Agency Announcement to be released this August on www.grants.gov.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 12:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 854806
    VIRIN: 220819-F-TH808-1001
    Filename: DOD_109175243
    Length: 03:01:38
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 

    AFRL
    HBCU
    UARC
    University Affiliated Research Center

