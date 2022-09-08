Dr. Victoria Coleman, Chief Scientist of the United States Air Force, hosted a University Affiliated Research Center (UARC) on Tactical Autonomy Aug. 9, 2022. Representatives from Historically Black Colleges and Universities attended and shared discussion concerning an upcoming Broad Agency Announcement to be released this August on www.grants.gov.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 12:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|854806
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-TH808-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109175243
|Length:
|03:01:38
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, University Affiliated Research Center (UARC) on Tactical Autonomy Industry Day - Aug. 9, 2022, by Bryan Ripple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT