    Journey to Space: Stories of Marines

    TRIANGLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Cooper and Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The National Museum of the Marine Corps hosted a panel discussion tracing the journey from the Marine Corps to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Aug. 13, 2022. The Marines discussed their time in the NASA program and the future of space travel.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 11:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854795
    VIRIN: 220813-M-TI396-583
    Filename: DOD_109174834
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: TRIANGLE, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Journey to Space: Stories of Marines, by LCpl Joseph Cooper and LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NASA
    NMMC
    Spaceflight
    USMCNews
    DMANews

