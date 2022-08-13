Journey to Space: Stories of Marines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The National Museum of the Marine Corps hosted a panel discussion tracing the journey from the Marine Corps to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Aug. 13, 2022. The Marines discussed their time in the NASA program and the future of space travel.