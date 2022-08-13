Journey to Space: Stories of Marines

The National Museum of the Marine Corps hosted a panel discussion tracing the journey from the Marine Corps to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Aug. 13, 2022. The Marines discussed their time in the NASA program and the future of space travel.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 11:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854795
|VIRIN:
|220813-M-TI396-583
|Filename:
|DOD_109174834
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|TRIANGLE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
