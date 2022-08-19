Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen of the Year: 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet the outstanding airmen in the airman, NCO, SNCO and the First Sgt. categories of the Air National Guard. Nominees are honored during the Focus on the Force week by Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, Director, Air National Guard, in Washington D.C.