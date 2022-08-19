Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen of the Year: 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Meet the outstanding airmen in the airman, NCO, SNCO and the First Sgt. categories of the Air National Guard. Nominees are honored during the Focus on the Force week by Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, Director, Air National Guard, in Washington D.C.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 08:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854784
    VIRIN: 220819-Z-KT184-1001
    PIN: 228505
    Filename: DOD_109174688
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen of the Year: 2022, by TSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT