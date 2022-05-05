Pentagon officials with Washington Headquarters Services honor military veteran residents from the Armed Forces Retirement Home for their artwork currently on display at Defense Department headquarters. The display features paintings, veteran portraits and short biographies is printed on wallpaper-like material and covers the entire length of two opposing walls and a back wall in a main atrium. The work features depictions of United States Army Gen. Winfield Scott (founder of the Old Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home), military battle scenes, a guitarist, an angel, balloons, plants, houses, ocean scenes and wildlife, to name a few.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 08:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854783
|VIRIN:
|220505-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109174639
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pentagon Officials Honor Veteran Art Work, by Karen Nowowieski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pentagon Exhibit Features Art By Armed Forces Retirement Home Veterans
