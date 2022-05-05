Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Officials Honor Veteran Art Work

    05.05.2022

    Video by Karen Nowowieski 

    Washington Headquarters Services

    Pentagon officials with Washington Headquarters Services honor military veteran residents from the Armed Forces Retirement Home for their artwork currently on display at Defense Department headquarters. The display features paintings, veteran portraits and short biographies is printed on wallpaper-like material and covers the entire length of two opposing walls and a back wall in a main atrium. The work features depictions of United States Army Gen. Winfield Scott (founder of the Old Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home), military battle scenes, a guitarist, an angel, balloons, plants, houses, ocean scenes and wildlife, to name a few.

    Pentagon Exhibit Features Art By Armed Forces Retirement Home Veterans

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Defense Department
    Armed Forces Retirement Home
    Washington Headquarters Services
    General Winfield Scott

