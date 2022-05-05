Pentagon Officials Honor Veteran Art Work

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854783" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pentagon officials with Washington Headquarters Services honor military veteran residents from the Armed Forces Retirement Home for their artwork currently on display at Defense Department headquarters. The display features paintings, veteran portraits and short biographies is printed on wallpaper-like material and covers the entire length of two opposing walls and a back wall in a main atrium. The work features depictions of United States Army Gen. Winfield Scott (founder of the Old Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home), military battle scenes, a guitarist, an angel, balloons, plants, houses, ocean scenes and wildlife, to name a few.