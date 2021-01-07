Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB Mission Video CAO 9 Jul 21

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.01.2021

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Prince Sultan Air Base is the home of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing. The 378th AEW's Lines of Effort are Defend the Base, Accept and Integrate Follow-On Forces, Conduct and Sustain Combat Operations and Build our Partnership with the RSAF and our Relationships with One Another.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 06:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

