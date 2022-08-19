Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105 years of history of the 95th RS

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, celebrates it's 105th anniversary this year. It is one of the oldest active units operating in the U.S Air Force today. Since August 20, 1917, the 95th has operated under many names and mission sets through nearly every major conflict, including their involvement as a bombardment squadron during the Doolittle Raid of 1942. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan “Hammer” Beha, 95th RS commander, brings us a brief look into the history of the 95th and how they are still upholding a legacy of valor today.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 02:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854768
    VIRIN: 220819-F-GK113-514
    Filename: DOD_109174354
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    This work, 105 years of history of the 95th RS, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    RC-135
    55th Wing
    100th ARW
    95th Reconnaissance Squadron
    Doolittle Raid

