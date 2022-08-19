105 years of history of the 95th RS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, celebrates it's 105th anniversary this year. It is one of the oldest active units operating in the U.S Air Force today. Since August 20, 1917, the 95th has operated under many names and mission sets through nearly every major conflict, including their involvement as a bombardment squadron during the Doolittle Raid of 1942. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan “Hammer” Beha, 95th RS commander, brings us a brief look into the history of the 95th and how they are still upholding a legacy of valor today.