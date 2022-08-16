Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATIVE FURY 22 Convoy Arrives - B-Roll

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A convoy of U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Theater Sustainment Command, arrive at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2022, during Exercise NATIVE FURY 22. In its 8th iteration, NF 22 is a biennial MARCENT-led exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Pre-
    Positioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 01:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854763
    VIRIN: 220816-F-FT779-2003
    Filename: DOD_109174280
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    AFCENT
    ARCENT
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    NativeFury22

