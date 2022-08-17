Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update - Exercise Citadel Pacific at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    08.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    AFN Yokosuka

    PID: 220818-YKS-CFAYExerciseCitadelPacific-Coto
    Title: Pacific Update - Exercise Citadel Pacific at CFAY
    Date: 18 AUG 2022
    VIRIN: 220818-N-JC445-1001
    Runtime: 00:59:29
    Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka
    Producer: MC2 Mario Coto

    (0:04) - PO2 Mario Coto, Reporting

    (0:18) - CPO Benjamin Ackerman
    Antiterrorism Training Team Coordinator


    Caption/Lead:
    220818-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 18, 2021) - First responders at Fleet Activities Yokosuka participated in Exercise Citadel Pacific. The annual exercise assesses the force protection capabilities and readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific Area of Responsibility (AOR). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 23:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854758
    VIRIN: 220818-N-JC445-1001
    Filename: DOD_109174201
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 

    AFN
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY
    Citadel Pacific
    Pacific Update
    MC2 Mario Coto

