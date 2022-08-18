Hicks Talks U.S. Innovation at Purdue

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks delivers a speech on U.S. innovation followed by an audience question and answer session at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.
|08.18.2022
|08.18.2022 17:41
|Briefings
|854728
|DOD_109173805
|00:23:31
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|0
|0
