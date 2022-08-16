Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPOCG Recruiting Challenge to the Chiefs Mess

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jetta Disco 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones announces the MCPOCG Recruiting Challenge call-to-action to the Chiefs Mess, August 16, 2022. The purpose of this is to unite the Chiefs Mess across the Nation to tell our story by engaging with and mentoring the future of our Coast Guard workforce. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:08
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 854718
    VIRIN: 220817-G-OD937-0002
    Filename: DOD_109173548
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    USCG
    Special Events

