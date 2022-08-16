MCPOCG Recruiting Challenge to the Chiefs Mess

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones announces the MCPOCG Recruiting Challenge call-to-action to the Chiefs Mess, August 16, 2022. The purpose of this is to unite the Chiefs Mess across the Nation to tell our story by engaging with and mentoring the future of our Coast Guard workforce. U.S. Coast Guard video.