MCPOCG Recruiting Challenge to the Chiefs Mess

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones announces the MCPOCG Recruiting Challenge call-to-action to the Chiefs Mess, August 16, 2022. The purpose of this is to unite the Chiefs Mess across the Nation to tell our story by engaging with and mentoring the future of our Coast Guard workforce. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 16:08
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|854718
|VIRIN:
|220817-G-OD937-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109173548
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
