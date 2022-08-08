Bravo and November Company Body Sparring

Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion and November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion execute body sparring techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 08, 2022. Body sparring is an exercise that exemplifies the fundamentals of Marine Corps Martial Arts and challenges recruits to overcome physical and mental fatigue. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)
