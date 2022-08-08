Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo and November Company Body Sparring

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion and November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion execute body sparring techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 08, 2022. Body sparring is an exercise that exemplifies the fundamentals of Marine Corps Martial Arts and challenges recruits to overcome physical and mental fatigue. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:14
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    MCRDPI
    Body Sparring

