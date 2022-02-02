Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Next-Generation Handheld Targeting System

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Tonya Smith 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Marines will soon have a new state-of-the-art targeting system that increases their precision on the battlefield. The Next-Generation Handheld Targeting System, or NGHTS, is an innovative, man-portable targeting system allowing Marines to rapidly and accurately conduct target location and laser guidance during combat operations.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854715
    VIRIN: 220202-M-WG581-0001
    Filename: DOD_109173490
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Next-Generation Handheld Targeting System, by Tonya Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    NGHTS
    GCES
    Next-Generation Handheld Targeting System

