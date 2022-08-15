Army Reserve Soldier with the 343rd Medical Company Ground Ambulance transport a wounded animatronic canine to the 422nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Services for treatment during Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy WI.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854704
|VIRIN:
|220815-D-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109173315
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Medic Medical Detachment Veterinary Services, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT