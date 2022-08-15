Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Medic Medical Detachment Veterinary Services

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Army Reserve Soldier with the 343rd Medical Company Ground Ambulance transport a wounded animatronic canine to the 422nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Services for treatment during Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy WI.

