Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Fighter Wing Commander's Priority B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    BRoll from around Seymour Johnson Air Force Base showcasing the 4th Fighter Wing commander's priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854701
    VIRIN: 220815-F-LD599-705
    Filename: DOD_109173251
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fighter Wing Commander's Priority B-Roll, by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fighter Jet
    4th Fighter Wing
    F-15E
    Strike Eagle
    SJAFB
    Commander's Priorities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT