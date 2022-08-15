Global Medic 4th Medical Battalion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Navy Medical Reservist attached to the Marine 4th Medical Battalion received simulated wounded patients during Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy WI. Global Medic is a world-class joint collective training event that develops and tests a participating unit's soldiers collective ability to exercise and evaluate their skills in a rigorous, realistic, joint training environment, which incorporates scenarios that employ the full range of medical functions and situations.