    Global Medic 4th Medical Battalion

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Navy Medical Reservist attached to the Marine 4th Medical Battalion received simulated wounded patients during Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy WI. Global Medic is a world-class joint collective training event that develops and tests a participating unit's soldiers collective ability to exercise and evaluate their skills in a rigorous, realistic, joint training environment, which incorporates scenarios that employ the full range of medical functions and situations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854694
    VIRIN: 220815-D-VQ984-1002
    Filename: DOD_109172974
    Length: 00:06:27
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Medic 4th Medical Battalion, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    4th Medical Battalion
    Global Medic
    Navy Reservist
    Fort McCoy MVI

