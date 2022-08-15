Navy Medical Reservist attached to the Marine 4th Medical Battalion received simulated wounded patients during Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy WI. Global Medic is a world-class joint collective training event that develops and tests a participating unit's soldiers collective ability to exercise and evaluate their skills in a rigorous, realistic, joint training environment, which incorporates scenarios that employ the full range of medical functions and situations.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854694
|VIRIN:
|220815-D-VQ984-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109172974
|Length:
|00:06:27
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Global Medic 4th Medical Battalion, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
