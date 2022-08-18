Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Senior Enlisted Summit, Reapers at RIMPAC, F-22s in Poland

    08.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week's look around the Air Force, international senior enlisted leaders from around the world come together to focus on winning the high-end fight, the MQ-9 Reaper makes its debut in the Rim of the Pacific exercise, and F-22s from Alaska are in Poland to conduct Air Shielding missions for NATO.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 12:20
    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Senior Enlisted Summit, Reapers at RIMPAC, F-22s in Poland, by A1C Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

