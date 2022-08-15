Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC changes command

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Video by Amy Schiess 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Air Force Lt. Gen Stacey T. Hawkins assumes command of the Air Force Sustainment Center from Lt. Gen. Tom D. Miller, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., August 15, 2022. The ceremony was presided over by Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Commander of Air Force Materiel Command. (U.S. Air Force video by 88 Air Base Wing Public Affairs.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 14:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854665
    VIRIN: 220815-F-VE661-002
    Filename: DOD_109172685
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFSC changes command, by Amy Schiess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tinker
    Tom Miller
    AFMC
    Stacey Hawkins
    Air Force Sustainment Center

