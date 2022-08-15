Air Force Lt. Gen Stacey T. Hawkins assumes command of the Air Force Sustainment Center from Lt. Gen. Tom D. Miller, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., August 15, 2022. The ceremony was presided over by Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Commander of Air Force Materiel Command. (U.S. Air Force video by 88 Air Base Wing Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 14:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854665
|VIRIN:
|220815-F-VE661-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109172685
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSC changes command, by Amy Schiess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
