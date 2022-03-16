Pfc. Karis Schwartzbauer, from South Park, Pennsylvania, a #68W #CombatMedic in training and trusted peer advocate, explains how proud her Family and friends are of her commitment and #SelflessService in the Army on this #WhyIServeWednesday!
Video produced by MEDVID TV. For more information on the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence contact MEDCoE DCOMM/Public Affairs: usarmy.jbsa.medical-coe.mbx.dcomm@army.mil
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 10:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854658
|VIRIN:
|220316-D-UD066-306
|Filename:
|DOD_109172546
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pfc. Karis Schwartzbauer, by Franz Chenet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT