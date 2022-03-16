Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pfc. Karis Schwartzbauer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Franz Chenet 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Pfc. Karis Schwartzbauer, from South Park, Pennsylvania, a #68W #CombatMedic in training and trusted peer advocate, explains how proud her Family and friends are of her commitment and #SelflessService in the Army on this #WhyIServeWednesday!

    Video produced by MEDVID TV. For more information on the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence contact MEDCoE DCOMM/Public Affairs: usarmy.jbsa.medical-coe.mbx.dcomm@army.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854658
    VIRIN: 220316-D-UD066-306
    Filename: DOD_109172546
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfc. Karis Schwartzbauer, by Franz Chenet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    TRADOC
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT